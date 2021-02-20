The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James A. Saint, 32, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Terry W. Cook, 42, of the 700 block of Foust Avenue was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Marilyn E. Cosby, 60, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Etta M. Thompson-Staples, 60, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and tampering with physical evidence.
• A lawnmower was reported stolen Thursday from Rosehill Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 300 block of Camden Circle.
• A smoker grill was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 400 block of Camden Circle.
• A trailer was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 5200 block of Kentucky 554.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Thursday from Dollar General, 10133 Kentucky 54.
Kentucky State Police
• Felicia D. Shultz, 25, of the 3000 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donnie L. Sorrell, 43, of the 300 block of East Third Street was charged Thursday with intimidating a participant in a legal proceeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.