The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Concepion Esteban-Francisco, 29, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane was charged Monday with theft by identity.
• Henry M. Humphrey, 58, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse J. Thompson, 29, of the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• Quan D. Shemwell, 58, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Landon H. Belcher, 36, of Hartford was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daneshia M. Shoemaker, 28, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Michael A. Barrows, 26, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court was charged Monday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Travis W. Schmalz, 33, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christie S. Middleton, 48, of Fordsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Joseph K. Sanchez, 42, of the 2400 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A television set and a wall mount was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 6900 block of Kris Avenue.
