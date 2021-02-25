The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gregory O’Bryan, 55, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Cody R. Lightfoot, 32, of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie L. Staves, 45, of the 2500 block of Veach Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher J. Edge, 34 of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A robbery was reported Tuesday in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The victim reported being approached by two suspects, one of whom choked the victim and stole a wallet. Reports say the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.
• Nothing was taken in a February 19 burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A rape was reported Tuesday, which took place in August on Village Point Court. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Pattie Baker, 59, of the 6000 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
