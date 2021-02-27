The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael S. Tarrance, 37, of the 4100 block of Fogle Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Richard L. Countzler, 70, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Crystal S. Lindsey, 38, of the 700 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Ryan O. Robinson, 37, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Chandler Powell, 28, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Thursday with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A rape was reported Thursday on Chuck Gray Court. Reports say the victim was raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen Thursday from the 7500 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• Unspecified items were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop.
Kentucky State Police
• Bruce A. Millay, 57, of Philpot was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
