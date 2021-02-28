The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leonard E. English, 44, of the 3800 block of Lovell Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corey S. Smith, of Greenville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ann N. Johnson, 44, of Maceo was charged Friday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Kentucky State Police
• Britney A. Jones, 34, of the 2300 block of Yewell’s Landing Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
