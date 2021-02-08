The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jamie Gaspar, 19, of the 100 block of Woodford Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, receiving stolen property (firearm), no operator’s license, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
• Mallari P. Buchanan, 28, of the 3200 block of Deer Trail, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Charli Jordan, 21, of Chicago, was charged Sunday with giving an officer false identifying information, and criminal possession of a forged prescription.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Dewayne D. Bush, 53, address unknown, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), public intoxication, first-degree promoting contraband, and illigal possession of a legend drug.
