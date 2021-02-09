The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Idaho Lane.
• A wallet and cash worth $500 were reported stolen in a Friday robbery on West Parrish Avenue. The victim reported being struck on the back of the head by a subject, who stole the wallet and cash and fired a handgun into the air in the incident.
• Copper wire worth $5 was reported stolen Friday from a construction site in the 2300 block of Monroe Drive.
• A mattress, coat, guitar, fish tank, griddle and mirror worth $190 were reported stolen in Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• Cash in the amount of $2,600 was reported stolen Sunday from OYO Townhouse, 3136 W. Second St.
• A motor scooter worth $1,200 was reported stolen Sunday from the first block of Dublin lane.
• A Suzuki motorcycle worth $1,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 200 block of East 21st Street.
• A Dodge Dakota worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the Owensboro Motel, 1410 Triplett St.
• A Pontiac G6 worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from 300 block of Crittenden Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A robbery was reported Saturday on Ewing Road near West Third Street. The victim reported being threatened with a knife during the incident. A bag was stolen but recovered.
• A rape was reported Saturday at Motel 6, 4500 Frederica St. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:20 p.m. Friday on Frederica Street near Yale Place. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Brian K. Cartwright, 50, of the 2200 block of Webster Court, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Seth M. Edge. 36, of 5000 block of Graham Lane. Edge was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 2 on Fairview Drive near Kentucky 54. They were a car driven by Franklin O. Maglinger, 86, of the 4400 block of Hillcrest Oaks and a car driven by Donna L. Shock, 62, of Reynolds Station. Maglinger was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• E-cigarettes worth $186 were reported stolen Friday from Circle K, 5625 Kentucky 144.
• A temporary vehicle tag was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Greenwood Court.
• Mailed packages were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 6300 block of Brook Valley Trace. Reports say the thefts are believed to have taken place between Dec. 7 and Jan. 26.
• A trampoline was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3900 block of Keller Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Nathan B. Perkins, 30, of Utica was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua A. Storms, 25, of Utica was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
