The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerry D. Hallam, 23, of the 5700 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Wednesday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and theft of identity.
• A second-degree assault of a juvenile was reported Tuesday in the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kevin D. Long, 43, of the 1200 block of Gardendale Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.