The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Emmanuel V. Roman, 22, of the 3300 block of Wandering Lane was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Krista L. Dupree, 25, of the 600 block of Clay Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Tammy L. Sprague, 55, of the 2400 block of Strawbridge Place was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua Powell, 34, of the 300 block of Monarch Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Storage and More, 400 Salem Drive.
• A Ford Mustang worth $2,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 600 block of Omega Street.
