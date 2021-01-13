The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron s. Goatee, 40, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity.
• Amy E. Butler, 34, of the 700 block of Deer Trail was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from the 4300 block of East 14th St.
• Merchandise worth $531 was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. The merchandise was recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
• Jewelry, DVDs and household items worth $310 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Deer Trail.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $8,000 was reported stolen Monday from Schroth Street near Alpha Street.
• A rape was reported Monday on Raintree Drive. The victim was raped by an acquaintance.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1700 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Andrew C. Blake, 29, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Two storage buildings were burglarized Monday at Town and Country Mini-Storage, 900 Reid Road.
