The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan S. Thruston, 33, of the 800 block of Rabbit Run was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
• A Chevrolet pickup truck worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2900 block of Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Hunter Bailey, 18, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Andrew J. Fall, 38, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Kristen M. Robbins, 29, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
