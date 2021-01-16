The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Quinton L. Crite, 46, of the 1300 block of St. Ann Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gilbert D. Kellems, 47, of Philpot, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph F. Dawson, 38, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John L. Puckett, 36, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryan K. Marcum, 50, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Estil G. Pharis, 37, of Bremen, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A shotgun worth $1,900 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens. The shotgun was recovered damaged.
• A mailed package containing bug spray worth $54 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A Nissan Altima worth $24,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 700 block of Leitchfield Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:16 a.m. on J.R. Miller near East Ninth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Shawn T. Hamilton, 28, of the 3400 block of Professional Park and a sport utility vehicle driven by Andrea L. Finley, 39, of the 4600 block of McIntire Crossing. Reports say Hamilton and passengers Kimberly J. Embry and Michael R. Danner were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. OHRH had no information on Hamilton and Embry. Danner was listed in fair condition Friday.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on East Parrish Avenue near Wing Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Houston K. Miller, 73, of the 4700 block of Burstone Court, and a car driven by Elijah Kendall, 49, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive. Miller was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two video game systems, a stereo and other electronic equipment worth $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday from a rental storage unit in the 5400 block of Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.