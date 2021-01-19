The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph L. Burgess, 56, of the 3500 block of Queens Way was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 19, of Philpot, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Robert M. Leblanc, 59, of Bowling Green, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jerry L. Rook 37, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree assault and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
• Nathaniel L. Trader, 46 of 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Monday with trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John R. Williams, 56, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sierra L. Woosley, 23, of the 2300 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A dog was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4500 block of Fawn Drive.
• An attempted theft of two four-wheelers was reported Saturday at a home in the 5800 block of Kentucky 56.
• Eight pillows worth $200 were reported stolen Saturday from Best Western, 1018 Goetz Drive.
