The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas Rice, 30, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Dustin W. Ferguson, 28, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A check worth $1,011 was reported stolen Tuesday from Old National Bank, 123 W. Fourth St. The check was recovered.
• A Ford F-150 worth $4,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Vehicle parts and a lift kit worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2700 block of Strawbridge Place.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of East 24th Street.
• Three vehicles, a fence and multiple storage units were damaged when they were struck by gunfire Tuesday in the 2600 block of Southwood Avenue. No injuries were reported in the incident.
• A GMC Acadia worth $29,800 was reported stolen Tuesday from Locke Avenue near Hanning Lane.
• A rape was reported Monday in the 800 block of Salem Drive. Reports said the victim reported accepting a ride from a stranger, who drove her to Salem Drive and raped her.
• A handgun worth $100 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1100 block of West 12th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.