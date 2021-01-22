The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clint J. Hendley, 30, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nicholas Rice, 30 of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Justin T. Stewart, 29, of Philpot, left the road and struck a tree at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday at Ben Hawes Park, 400 Booth Field Road. Stewart was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Thursday in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An air compressor was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of New Hartford Road.
• A mailed package containing prescription drugs was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 6600 block of Thoreau Village.
