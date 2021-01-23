The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher J. Treanor, 31, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Lauren R. Ferguson, 43, of the 1600 block of Norris Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A storage shed worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2200 block of Fairview Drive. A fence sustained $75 in damage during the incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Janson T. Gard, 26, of the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
• Devin J. Woosley, 21, of Hawesville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• A Geo Tracker was reported stolen Thursday from the 10800 block of Hamilton Road.
• Tools were reported stolen Thursday from a garage in the 5300 block of Kentucky 144.
