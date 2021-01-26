The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Susan Silyuk, 22, or Arden, North Carolina was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Ashley Moorman, 36, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Wifi extenders and decorative items worth $701 were reported stolen Friday from Walmart 5031 Frederica St. The items were recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at Murphy Investments, 800 Crabtree Avenue.
• A Honda motorcycle worth $1,700 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court. On Sunday, a baseball card collection, tool, a television, bluetooth speakers, jewelry, clothing and other items worth $112,000 were reported stolen in a burglary at the same home.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Wednesday in the 2200 block of East 19th Street. Reports say the victim told police an acquaintance point a gun during the incident.
• Two pairs of prescription sunglasses worth $600 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Morningside Drive.
• A MacBook Air worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, 701 West First St.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Teodoro P. Carillo, 22, of the 1100 block of Jackson Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Robert M. Hamilton, 49, of the 2200 block of Ottawa Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua G. Gibson, 39, of the 2200 block of South Griffith Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kaitlyn N. Moore, 25, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Dustin R. Peach, 28, of Livermore was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.