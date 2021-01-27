The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Angel D. Gilland, 42, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at Don Moore, 1705 W. Second St.
• A Hyundai Sonata worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 2300 block of East 19th Street.
• A car hauler worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2500 block of Pardon Avenue.
• A purse, keys, and debit and identity cards worth $21 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Ford F-150 worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive.
• A laptop computer and a tablet worth $1,800 were reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of West Second Street. The items were left by mistake then stolen.
• A Ford Transit worth $30,000 was reported stolen Monday from U-Haul/Main Street Motors, 2400 W. Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Wayne Shelton, 46, of the 100 block of East 18th Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua S.
Vanover, 40, of the 4900 block of Diamond Drive was charged Monday
with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elizabeth Worth, 40, of the 1900 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.