The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clifton A. Cousins, 30, of the 900 block of Hickman Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Linda M. Decker, 21, of the 1200 block of St. Ann Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Cara E. Cole, 40, homeless, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.
• Tools, power tools, a vacuum and a trash can worth $600 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1400 block of Wing Avenue.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Poindexter Street. Reports say the victim was unable to consent because of an intellectual disability.
• Vehicle parts worth $75 were reported stolen Tuesday from Owensboro Motor Company, 1600 W. Second St. A Mercury Mountaineer sustained $3,650 in damage during the theft.
• Mail containing payments were reported stolen Jan. 19 from Winn Supply Company, 2110 Grimes Ave.
• A Ford F-250 worth $10,000 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 2000 block of West Second Street.
