The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steve Lature, 35, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A kerosene heater worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from a construction site in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen Thursday from Sleep Inn, 51 Bon Harbor Hills Blvd.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 11:46 a.m. Thursday on Triplett Street near East Fifth Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Jeremy A. Conrad, 40, of Livermore and a pickup truck driven by Herbert Kendall, 46, of the 2600 block of West 10th Street. Kendall and his passenger, Aquado Douglas, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert G. Barnett Jr., 47, of Utica was charged Thursday with impersonating a police officer.
Kentucky State Police
• Cierra J. Austin, 22, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
