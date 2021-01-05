The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael R. Danner, 25, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Victoria L. Aull, 37, of the 0-100 block of Hanning Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lavon C. Gibbs Jr., 30 of the 200 block of West Fifth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Chad M. Kassinger, 31, of Whitesville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A bicycle worth $100 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Allen Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Gilmour Court.
• Two video game systems, a video game and an external drive worth $900 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 25th Street.
• A Mazda 3 worth $5,000 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• Cash and coins in the amount of $1,100 were reported stolen Friday from Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave.
• A Nissan Murano worth $3,000 was reported stolen in a Friday robbery in the 900 block of Holly Avenue. A handgun was brandished during the incident, but no injuries were reported. The vehicle was later recovered damaged.
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $32,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of Weikel Drive. The vehicle was recovered with minor damage.
• A security camera monitor worth $50 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Subway, 3119 Frederica St.
• A purse, wallet, cash, prescription drugs, e-cigarettes, debit cards and a driver’s license worth $1,329 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Daviess Street.
• A purse, cash, credit cards and an identity card valued at $130 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 100 block of Sycamore Street. A vehicle sustained $500 in damage to a window and the console in the incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A backpack was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive.
• A Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Weikel Drive.
• A home sustained vandalism damage when it was broken into and graffiti was written on the walls Friday in the 2200 block of Arlington Park Drive.
• A Chevrolet Suburban worth $3,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1100 block of Lakeside Green. A handgun worth $350 inside the vehicle was also taken.
• A Ford Fusion was reported stolen Thursday from the 4500 block of Countryside Drive.
• A bottle of pain reliever containing codeine was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 5400 block of Diane Lane. The medication was recovered.
Kentucky State Police
• Mark D. Potts, 61, of Calhoun was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
