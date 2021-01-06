The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alaya M. Brice, 20, of the 2400 block of West 10th Street was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Jacob R. Casebier, 44, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joanus K. Holbrook, 18, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $4,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided a 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Frederica Street. They were a van driven by Deborah A. Dohoney, 65, of Rockport, Indiana, and a car driven by Samantha L. Wells, 22, of Central City. Dohoney was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:06 p.m. Monday on Frederica Street near Goetz Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Daniel Ammons, 22, of Greenville and a car driven by Iryna S. Tincher, 36, of the 4500 block of Lake Forest Drive. Ammons’ passenger, Brittnay Plunkett, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1700 block of Antler Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• David P. Biggs, 30, of the 4300 block of Schrecker Court was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
