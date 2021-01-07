The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Billy J. Williams, 62, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• James Jean, 30, of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Prescription drugs worth $100 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 900 block of Elsmere Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
• Eight propane tanks and a dolly worth $2,104 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
• A Chevrolet Express worth $1,600 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1600 block of West First Street.
• A laptop computer and a backpack worth $525 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East 21st Street.
• Three catalytic converters worth $600 were reported stolen Tuesday from Specialty Motors, 1225 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.