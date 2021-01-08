The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerry K. Forbes, 54, of the 1700 block of Brentwood Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• John D. Hagan, 51, of the 2400 block of West Eighth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Jean, 30, of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Zachary M. Sumner, 32, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Items worth $651 were reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54. The items were recovered.
• A laptop computer worth $1,200 was reported stolen Dec. 29 from a home in the 100 block of West 22nd Street.
• A pickup truck worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Jackson Street.
• Twenty vehicle batteries worth $700 were reported stolen Tuesday from Brakes and Wheels, 1530 W. Second St.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday on Surrey Drive. The victim reported being abuse by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A house window and a vehicle tail light sustained vandalism damage Tuesday when they were shot with a BB gun in the 6300 block of Valley Brook Trace.
