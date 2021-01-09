The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jereme Kirkman, 44, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A rape was reported Thursday. The incident occurred in November in the 4500 block of Frederica Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• An assault was reported Thursday in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court. The victim reported being hit with a stick by a stranger.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Wednesday on Frederica Street. The victim said a person pointed a gun during an altercation. The suspect denied the incident.
• A van worth $2,000 and a scooter worth $1,500 were reported stolen Thursday from the 400 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A rape was reported Thursday in the 1300 block of West Second Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A burglary was reported Thursday in the 10000 block of Locust Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
