The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Frederic C. Park, 33, of Denver, Colorado was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Montana G. Posey, 51, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Furniture worth $600 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3400 block of Buckland Square.
• A paint sprayer worth $569 was reported stolen Wednesday from Lowe’s, 415 Fulton Drive.
• A television worth $100 ws reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of West First Street.
• An XBox One and a smart watch worth $850 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2100 block of Dickey Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Drew C. Knight, 42, of of the 5800 block of Horrell Road was charged Friday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A bicycle and a gas grill were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of McCulloch Avenue.
• A camera worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 400 block of Somerset Court.
• Keys and an air compressor were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Vessels Mini Mart, 9227 Kentucky 54.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven M. Thomason, 36, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
