The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark E. Fowler, 40, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree escape.
• Jessica A. Vanover, 31, of Philpot was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Rebecca L. Lenzi, 47, of the 3800 block of Hillcrest Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shayla G. Foreman, 41, of the 3500 block of Baybrook Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
• A cell phone worth $1,450 was reported stolen Saturday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. The phone was recovered.
• A handgun worth $425 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2000 block of West Ninth Street.
• Towels worth $20 were reported stolen Monday from the Owensboro Motel, 1420 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Kentucky 144. They were a car driven by Heath Brown, 32, of Hawesville and a sport utility vehicle driven by James Edge, 46, of Philpot. Edge was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Joseph T. Booker, 23, of Philpot was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
