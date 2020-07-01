The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew C. Hallden, 32, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Kenneth E. Wallen, 37, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Nicholas A. Blair, 38, of the 9700 block of Campground Road was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• A safe, cash and new clothing worth $3,564 were reported stolen Monday from Quality Inn, 3136 W. Second St.
• Tools worth $2,610 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Tools worth $100 were reported stolen Sunday from a construction site in the 1900 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
• A motor scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2800 block of Dixiana Court.
• A bullet struck a home Monday in the 1300 block of East Eighth Street. The home was occupied, but no one was injured.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Benjamin S. Pate, 58, of the 5300 block of Willowbrook Loop struck a bicycle ridden by Mark E. Adams, 49, of the 2500 block of Carryback Court at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Carter Road. Adams was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An undetermined number of items were reported stolen Monday from a storage unit at U Store It, 10680 U.S. 431.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Cameron S. Hayes, 27, of Buford, Georgia, slid off the road at 10:42 a.m. Sunday on Crane Pond Road. Hayes’ passenger, Thalia Hayes, was treated at OHRH and released
• A car driven by Brennan S. Calhoun, 25, of the 100 block of Martin Way lost control and flipped at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of U.S. 60. Calhoun was treated at OHRH and transferred to another facility, an OH official said.
• A motorcycle driven by Brennan R. Smith, 20, of Beaver Dam lost control, ejecting Smith at 4:42 p.m. on Kentucky 140 near Nalley Road. Smith was transported to OHRH, where he was listed in good condition Tuesday.
