The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Frank J. Garner, 40, of the 3600 block of Arlington Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Amber M. Sweeney, 30, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Pennbrooke Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 5:38 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky 54 near Fairview Drive. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Niki R. Stewart, 35, of Hawesville, a sport utility vehicle driven by Jennifer R. Sheppard, 51, of the 4400 block of Strickland Drive and a pickup truck driven by Christopher M. Morris, 18, of the 1000 block of Lyddane Bridge Road. Stewart and Sheppard were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A moped was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2100 block of Keenland Parkway.
• Tools and an air compressor were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a garage in the 8500 block of Texas Gas Road.
