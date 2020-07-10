The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mary E. Hamilton, 53, of the 900 block of Jackson Street, was charged Wednesday with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal trespassing, and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Nicholas R. Lloyd, 24, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), receiving stolen property (firearm), and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
• Danielle N. Colburn, 27, of the 4200 block of Wildeman Road, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third of more offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
• Frances C. Kime, 26, of Greenville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
• Dareous Palmer, 22, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
McLean County Sheriff’s Office
• Connis J. Denny, 41, of Greenville, was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, tempering with physical evidence, and two counts of failure to appear.
