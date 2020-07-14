The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gregory L. Powers, 45, of the 5800 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree sexual abuse and being a persistent felony offender.
• Brian D. Piper, 57, of the 1700 block of Antler Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Ashley E. Cline-Hatfied, 36, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Javier Tomas, 23, of Morgantown was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Saturday in a parking lot in the 2900 block of West Parrish Avenue. Reports say a driver struck a vehicle and almost struck a person while fleeing the scene.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Tamarack Road.
• A Lexus ES350 sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday while parked in the 2100 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A rape was reported Monday in a parking lot on New Hartford Road. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A scooter worth $867 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a garage in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.
• A rape was reported Saturday on McFarland Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A shed sustained $1,000 in damage Thursday in a suspected arson in the 100 block of Orchard Street. The incident is still under investigation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brad L. Davis, 43, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree stalking and second-degree burglary.
• Amy Wright, 36, of the 2400 block of Veach Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Misel Cruz-Altamirano 25, of the 7300 block of Hobbs Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A rape was reported Sunday on Winchester Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A golf cart was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1900 block of Stinnett Road.
• A vacant home and two outbuildings were broken into Sunday in the 2500 block of Kentucky 554. Nothing was reported taken.
• A cellphone and keys were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4500 block of Remington Way.
Kentucky State Police
• Timothy W. Mattingly, 54, of Philpot was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
