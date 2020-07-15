The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Russell N. Wilson, 72, of the 700 block of Lafayette Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Tracy M. Pennington, 48, of the 3400 block of Queens Way was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley R. Meadows, 35, no address listed, was charged Monday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• A rifle worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of West 12th Street.
• A rape was reported Monday in an undetermined parking lot on West Parrish Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:42 a.m. Monday on East Fourth Street near Triplett Street. They were a car driven by Brenna L. Roberts, 27, of the 200 block of Raintree and a sport utility vehicle driven by Regina Bueden, 47, of Lewisport. Roberts was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:55 p.m Friday on East 15th Street near Pearl Street. They were a car driven by Aaron Waters, 29, of Beaver Dam and a motorcycle driven by Ronnie Vickers, 37, of the 3800 block of Shelley Drive. Vickers was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on West Ninth Street near Werner Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Linda L. Heady, 73, of the 2600 block of East Cloverdale Drive and a car driven by Deidra W. Tinsely, 63, of the 2600 block of West 10th Street. Heady was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Triplett Street near East 14th Street. They were a motor scooter driven by Xavier A. Keller, 15, of the 700 block of Jackson Street and a David M. Kaminski, 52, of Bowling Green. Keller was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash in the amount of $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Cool Springs Cove.
• A briefcase was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Water Wheel Way.
• A pickup truck was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5700 block of Kentucky 144.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Piper J. Mason, 32, of Philpot and struck a guardrail and an embankment at 12:38 a.m. Sunday on South Hampton Road near Foster Road. Reports say Mason was taken to OHRH, but the hospital had no information on her condition.
