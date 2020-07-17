The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jesse L. Therber, 46, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel D. Moore III, 40, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Debra K. Blan, 57, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Mays, 31, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $3,000 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 2900 block of Veach Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• A BB gun, three televisions, two motorcycles and other items worth $2,300 reported stolen Wednesday from Battery Headquarters 821 Breckenridge St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brittany K. Stinson, 27, of Manchester was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• Leroy L. Anderson, 27, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
