The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Linh H. Nguyen, 40 of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Eric M Clouse, 28, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
• Seth X. Bruner, 27, of the 3600 block of Decidedly Court was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald W. Crowe, 43, of the 2800 block of 2800 block of Redford Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree strangulation.
• A box of disposable vape pens worth $2,000 were reported stolen Thursday from Marathon, 2301 Breckenridge St.
• Cash in the amount of $420 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Fuller Muffler-N-Brake Center, 1111 Frederica St.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2400 block of North York Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 22nd Street. They were a car driven by Gabriella Clark, 19, of the 2600 block of Epworth Lane and a car driven by Nina J. Deaton of 30, of Richland, Indiana. Clark’s passenger, Laryssa Rogers, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kristian T. Goodwin, 25, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Johnathan W. Wathen, 35, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Jeison O. Figueroa-Holguin was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and flagrant non-support.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Gianna Gamble, 21, of the 900 block of Hickman Avenue left the road and struck a ditch at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday on Todd Bridge Road near Burns Road. Gamble and her passenger, Madison E. Lee, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.