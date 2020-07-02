The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James A. Sanders, 22, of the 2200 block of Tamarack Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape.
• Marl L. Huff, 29, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Preston J. Mattingly, 19, of the 2400 block of Strickland Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A scooter worth $700 was reported stolen Tuesday while parked in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• A Suzuki GN125 motorcycle worth $1,100 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street.
• A mailed package containing $50 in Tupperware containers was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Prince Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Mary K. Gatewood, 66, of Henderson struck a pedestrian, Danny R. Kelly, 57, of the 3300 block of Wandering Lane at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Second Street. Kelly was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was listed Wednesday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jami M. Winkler, 35, of the 2900 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James E. Cochrane, 27, of Providence was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John M. Sebastian, 35, of Westfield, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
