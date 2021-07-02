The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amber M. Sweeney, 33, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian K. Holmes, 19, of the 1600 block of Payne Court was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and possession of stolen mail matter.
• Bradford Scott, 51, of the 2000 block of East 21st Street was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Marion G. Sisk, 33, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Herman R. Wood II, 32, of the 1700 block of East 20th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A scooter worth $1,195 was reported stolen Wednesday from the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St. The scooter was recovered with damage.
• A rifle, an amplifier and wheel rims worth $2,400 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Gilmour Court.
• Cash and a smart phone worth $215 were reported stolen in a strong-arm robbery Tuesday at Thompson-Berry Park, 1 Carter Road. The victim reported being robbed by an acquaintance and three strangers. Reports say the victim suffered a minor injury in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.