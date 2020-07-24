The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Antonio Matlock, 34, of Hopkinsville was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Jacob Haley, 38, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Purses, cash, checks and documents worth $5,751 were reported stolen July 13 from a home in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trail camera was reported stolen Wednesday from the 10000 block of Laketown Road.
• A power washer worth $269 was reported stolen Wednesday from Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky 144.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by David McDaniel, 17, of the 4200 block of Morgan Court overcorrected and overturned at 8:16 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Old State Road. McDaniel was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Aaron Brant, 17, of the 4500 block of Ridge Road swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Kentucky 144. Brant was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Justin D. Phillips, 28, of Island was charged Wednesday first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault.
