The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael C. Perkins, 32, of the 100 block of East Legion Boulevard was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael A. Chance, 48, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David L. Elliott, 35, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• John C. Quisenberry, 21 of the 4000 block of Reliant Circle was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Daviess Street.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $850 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A pickup truck sustained $4,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash in the amount of $3,500 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary from QQ Food Mart, 4510 Kentucky 54.
• A burglary was reported Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of Majestic Prince Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Catherine E. Hurt, 35, of Reynolds Station was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
