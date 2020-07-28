The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher J. Cecil, 36, homeless, was charged Monday with second-degree arson.
• Bradley Underwood, 50, of the 500 block of Carlton Drive was charged third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• Jesse D. Henry, 51, of the 600 block of Carlton Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Fusion worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• A laptop computer and a remote-controlled boat of undetermined value were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at PGP Wholesale, 909 East 18th St.
• A purse, wall, clothing, jewelry and credit and debit cards worth $2,050 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked on Monohan Avenue.
• A motorscooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1600 block of Pearl Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at Beckman Tire, 700 W. Fourth St.
• A scooter worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2200 block of Collins Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration sticker was reported stolen Sunday from the 900 block of Hall Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Sunday in the 300 block of East Ninth Street. Two individuals involved in an altercation said the other pointed a handgun at them.
• A trailer worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Tractor Supply Co. 1671 Starlite Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at Masonville Food Mart, 6250 U.S. 231.
