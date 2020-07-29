The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan B. Boone, 35, of the 3500 block of Becker Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Steven L. Fierro, 39, of the 1900 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Andrew R. Owen, 27, of the 700 block of Stone Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Jesse L. Sullivan, 32 of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A trailer worth $1,195 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of George Street.
• A temporary vehicle tag was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle at a home in the 100 block of West 20th Street.
• Two handguns worth $279 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 340 block of Legacy Run.
• A Jeep Wrangler worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Fargo Street.
• Two televisions worth $1,200 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3100 block of Allen Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:15 p.m. Monday on Triplett Street near East 16th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Charlotte L Lacefield, 29, of Fordsville and a sport utility vehicle driven by Mackenzie B. Yager, 28, of the 3400 block of Old Mill Lane Trail. Lacefield was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Christopher M. Buskill, 44, of the 1900 block of Meadow Grass Creek struck a bicycle ridden by Donna D. McKenzie, 49, of Utica at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Frederica Street. McKenzie was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on Burlew Boulevard near New Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Irene F. Brumley, 79, of the 2900 block of Epworth Road and a pickup truck driven by James E. Estes, 54, of the 1800 block of Fawn Drive. Estes was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brendan L. Brown, 18, of Hawesville was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a church bus at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 7300 block of Old Masonville Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Kentucky 144.
