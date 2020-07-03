The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Heather D. Lindsey, 33, of the 2900 block of Dixiana Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Lavon C. Gibbs, 29, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Billy McLimore, 36, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Robert Baucom, 47, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Orchard Street.
• A Lincoln LS worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of West Ninth Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• An XBox One with controllers and an iPhone 8 worth $600 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2200 block of Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A generator, a battery charger and a can of gas worth $3,028 were reported stolen Wednesday from a shed in the 11400 block of U.S. 431.
• Several storage units were reported broken into Wednesday at U Store It, 10680 U.S. 431.
Kentucky State Police
• Nicholas Slaughter, 24, of the 700 block of Scherm Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
