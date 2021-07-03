The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Werner Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and second-degree escape.
• Shelby R. Therkildsen, 18, of the 700 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police and driving under the influence.
• Mark A. Vaughn, 62, of
Somerset, was charged Thursday
with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Ryan W. Hagan, 28, of Whitesville, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher M. Riley, 42, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin Henning, 19, of the 6300 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Hand tools and a generator of undetermined value, and a stereo worth $120 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Castlen Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at home in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A Ford Ranger worth $5,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the Fairfield Inn, 800 Salem Drive.
• A Mercedes Benz worth $6,808 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 3500 block of Placid Place.
• Pool lights sustained $900 in vandalism damage Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A mailed package containing a T-shirt worth $20 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 300 block of Castlen Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on East 24th Street near New Hartford Road. They were a car driven by Clarence J. Redfern, 99, of the 4300 block of Yewells Landing and a car driven by Belinda B. Locher, 64, of the First block of Quail Ridge Court. Redfern was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday on Carter Road near the U.S. 60 ramp. They were a car driven by Jaren L. Campbell, 21, of the 2900 block of Cheyenne Drive and a D’Allen Anguish, 25, of Evansville. Campbell was transported to OHRH for treatment of pain to his shoulder and was released.
• A car driven by Jesse Gonzalez, 18, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street struck two parked vehicles at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 15th Street. Gonzalez’s passenger, Isabella Crowe, was transported to OHRH for treatment of mouth injuries and dizziness, and was released.
