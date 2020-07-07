The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lori L. Mulholland, 47, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Monday with first-deree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Heather M. Brown, 34, of the 800 block of East 14th Street was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A Lexis ES350 sustained $2,500 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A Cadillac Deville worth $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• A Saturn Aura sustained $500 in vandalism damage at a home in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street.
• Cash worth $8,700 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of Oglesby Street.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday from Walgreens Pharmacy, 2318 Frederica St.
• A Cadillac Deville sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday at a home in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
• A scooter worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from a home from the 900 block of Triplett Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 23rd Street.
• A rape and theft were reported Thursday at OYO Townhouse Owensboro West, 3136 West Second Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance, who stole cash, a smart phone and clothing after the assault.
• A Chevrolet Traverse worth $15,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2500 block of Heartland Greens Pointe.
• A Dodge Ram sustained $4,404 in vandalism damage Thursday while parked in the 2400 block of St. Ann Street.
• A U-Haul trailer worth $6,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue. The trailer was recovered with damage.
• An iPhone 11 worth $700 was reported stolen Sunday from Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 14th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Troy A. Rafferty, 31, of the 10300 block of Possum Trot Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua W. Hazel, 21, of the 600 block of Clay Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Alexis Ambs, 23, of Utica of was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A checkbook and vehicle registration papers were reported stolen Saturday from a pickup ruck parked in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.