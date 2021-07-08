The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jarred P. Kyle, 33, of the 3800 block of Raintree Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Truth J. Crabtree, 23, of the 1700 block of Prince Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Amber D. Shebester, 32, of the 1700 block of Prince Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogens) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ramond D. Garrison, 35, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard was charged Tuesday with cultivating marijuana, more than five plants.
•Tyler W. Dearmond, 32, of the 100 block of Holmes Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police officer), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl or carfentanil).
• Tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from an industrial site in the 2200 block of Ragu Drive. The theft is estimated to have taken place between June 1 and July 6.
• Power tools worth $300 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of East 20th Street.
• Power tools worth $600 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Embertson’s Heating and Cooling 1420 Smith Ave.
• A generator worth $450 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Bittle Road.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from Academy of Learning, 4801 Towne Square Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James C. Hester, 28, of Utica was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jessica A. Manes, 33, of the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A trash toter was reported stolen Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of Reid Road.
• An attempted burglary was reported Tuesday at a home in the 3900 block of McIntyre Road East.
• A scooter was reported stolen Tuesday in the 9000 block of Pleasure Point.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Tuesday when a window was shot with a BB gun in the 9400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.