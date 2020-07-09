The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jamie Werpecinisky, 31, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terrence L. Phillips, 40, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Althar Riggs, 63, of the 3400 block of Comanche Place was charged Tuesday with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Aubrey C. Goodwin, 44, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• David Parrish, 30, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $650 were reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 1500 block of Moseley Street.
• Indoor and outdoor HVAC units worth $3,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from Owensboro Middle School, 2631 South Griffith Ave.
• Cash worth $100 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• A mailed package containing clothing worth $40 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
• A Buick Verano sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A rape was reported Tuesday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Christopher A. Harris, 30, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street struck a bicycle ridden by Tyler Lanham, 13, of the 2200 block of North Yewells Landing at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Parrish Avenue. Lanham was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by James S. Crisp, 69, of the 800 block of Danberry Street struck a utility pole at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday on Pennbrooke Avenue near West Fifth Street. Crisp was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Zackary W. Estes, 18, of the 200 block of Irene Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Lisa R. Burns-Kirby, 52, of Whitesville. Burns-Kirby was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Emily Johnson, 17, of Whitesville struck a guardrail at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of U.S. 60. Johnson and her passenger, Gracie Hatfield, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
