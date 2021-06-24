The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andrew J. Coots, 42, homeless was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 41, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with theft of identity and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Robert D. Kessinger, 69, homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Nathan L. Meerdink, 28, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corby T. Newton, 26, of the 3000 block of Veach Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth L. Simpson Jr., 23, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• A Chevrolet Malibu sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2200 block of Pensive Court.
• A Ford Explorer worth $48,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1800 block of Triplett Street. The vehicle was recovered with damage.
• A strong arm robbery was reported Tuesday in the 2000 block of Hall Street. A purse and cash worth $125 were reported stolen. The victim reported being robbed by an acquaintance.
• A thermostat worth $300 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of St. Elizabeth Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue.
• Camera equipment worth $529 was reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Boulevard. The equipment was recovered.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:28 p.m. Monday on Crabtree Avenue near West Fifth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Paige H. Derson, 17, of the 700 block of Elm Street and a motorcycle driven by Warren L. Dean, 59, of the 3400 block of Arlington Park Drive. Dean was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Wednesday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A pair of sunglasses was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4500 block of Lee Rudy Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.