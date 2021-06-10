The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
•Jonathan O. Latham, 35, of the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation.
• James D. Lewis, 42, of the 5700 block of Diane Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cayla M. McGee-Clark, 30, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Thomas, 34, of the 2100 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Krystal N. Wright, 33, of the 2200 block of North Yewell’s Landing was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A light fixture worth $30 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
• Two electric drills worth $100 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of West Seventh Street.
• Keys were reported stolen and a vehicle sustained $200 in vandalism damage Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of Raintree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An undetermined number of items were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a trailer in the 900 block of Kentucky 140 West.
• A delivered package was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 5400 block of Hiahleah Court.
