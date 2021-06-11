The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher T. Anderson, 45, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Kimberly J. Embry, 21, of the 400 block of Church Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Stephen G. Farris, 31, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
•Austin Damron, 23, of the 1900 block of Est 18th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Perry J. Hardesty, 63, of the 2100 block of Clinton Place was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• James D. Kessinger, 30, homeless was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Marcus V. Fitzgerald, 30, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A handgun worth $280 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1700 block of Prince Avenue.
• Three E-log devices and five sets of keys worth $510 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Prairie Farms, 309 Sutton Lane.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Hill Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Derek S. French, 36, of the 300 block of East 23rd Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Patrick Hayden, 43, of the 3300 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jennifer D. Haynes, 40, of the 21 block of Churchill Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Tiffany B. Hillard, 36, of the 100 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Chad N. Sizemore, 38, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD).
• Jeremiah L. Vickers, 40, of the 100 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
