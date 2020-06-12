The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Curtis D. Dowell, 56, of the1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry Knotts, 41, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard L. Countzler, 69, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Justin V. Wilson, 28, of the 2200 block of East Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Two iPhones, a charger, a camera, cash, an iPad and other items were reported stolen Thursday from Paws, Claws and Hooves, 2308 West Parrish Avenue. The iPhones were recovered.
• A push lawn mower and a generator worth $523 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of West Third Street.
• A purse and $3,000 in cash were reported stolen Tuesday from Kroger, 2830 Frederica St.
• A kitchen window was busted and a Chevrolet Avalanche sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of Girvin Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Royce E. Felty, 74, of the 5400 block of Dianne Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.