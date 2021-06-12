The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James R. Williams, 39, of the 2300 block of Dartmouth Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Raphael J. Fuller, 18, of the 900 block of Holly Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Holly A. Gillaspie, 35, of Henderson was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Joseph A. Wells, 26, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of West Warwick Drive.
• A Toyota Highlander worth $3,500 was reported stolen in a Wednesday robbery on Alexander Avenue near Railroad Street. Reports say the victim new the person who committed the robbery.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Haynes Avenue.
• A scooter worth $1,400 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue.
• Vehicle keys were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1200 block of St. Ann Street. The keys were recovered.
• Cash and a smartphone worth $700 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at David Jones Machine Shop, 2300 West Second St.
• A motor vehicle sticker was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Springtree Drive.
• General merchandise worth $1,103 was reported stolen Wednesday from Wal-Mart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday on Old Henderson Road near Washington Avenue. They were a scooter driven by Kobe R. Foster, 17, of the 800 block of Oglesby Street and a car driven by Gregory A. Thomas, 50, of the 4800 block of Timber Ridge Drive. Foster was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 25th Street. They were a car driven by McKensey L. Ogletree, 26, of the 700 block of Ford Avenue, and a van driven by Evelyn F. Herrell, 57, of Maceo. Herrell and her passengers, Gregory Herrell and Sophia Gilbert, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Darrell W. Boehman, 25, of the 1300 block of Benttree Avenue Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Sarah N. Calvin, 30, of the 1300 block of Benton Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
